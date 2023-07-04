Joe Rogan returns to broadcast team to call fights at UFC 290

Joe Rogan will be back in his spot as color commentator for UFC 290 on Saturday with two title fights headlining the card to cap off the latest International Fight Week.

While his return isn’t exactly unexpected, Rogan sat out UFC 289 in June when the promotion made its return to Canada for what ultimately served as Amanda Nunes’ final fight prior to announcing her retirement.

Rogan stopped traveling internationally for UFC pay-per-views several years ago but he typically still made the trip to Canada, although not this time around. He’ll be back for UFC 290 on Saturday where Alexander Volkanovski takes on Yair Rodriguez in the featherweight main event while Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event.

Rogan will call the fights alongside UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik.

Megan Olivi will serve as the in-arena reporter for the evening.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

While the broadcast team is set, the card itself has undergone several changes over the past few days with Jack Della Maddalena getting a new opponent in Josiah Harrell after Sean Brady was forced out of their fight due to injury.

Top prospect Bo Nickal also had to get a new opponent after Tresean Gore suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing at UFC 290. In his place, Val Woodburn accepted the short notice opportunity to clash with Nickal on Saturday.

UFC 290 kicks off with the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by the pay-per-view broadcast at 10 p.m. ET.