Bo Nickal gets new opponent as undefeated prospect Val Woodburn accepts fight at UFC 290

Bo Nickal will still get to fight at UFC 290 after all.

Following news that his original opponent Tresean Gore was forced off the card due to injury, Nickal anxiously awaited word on a replacement and now undefeated prospect Val Woodburn has accepted the challenge.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place from the fighters. Marcel Dorff first reported the matchup on Twitter.

Woodburn was originally expected to compete on the upcoming season of Dana White’s Contender Series with a fight expected in August. Now the 7-0 fighter will get his opportunity to make a big splash in his UFC debut while facing off with arguably one of the biggest prospects in the history of the sport.

During his career, Woodburn has earned five finishes over seven professional fights while also winning the Combat Night MMA middleweight title.

As for Nickal, he’s a three-time NCAA champion in wrestling from Penn State with an unblemished record during his fighting career, which includes a perfect 4-0 resume as a professional. He made his UFC debut in March and made quick work of Jamie Pickett with a first-round arm-triangle choke submission.

Nickal was originally expected to kick off the main card on the UFC 290 pay-per-view but there’s no word if the bout order will change with the new opponent now in place.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.