Alistair Overeem announces decision to ‘stop fighting,’ focused on promoting health

Alistair Overeem has fought his last fight.

The combat sports legend, known for his successful runs with the UFC, K-1, and Strikeforce among other promotions, quietly announced his retirement during an interview with Lovin Dubai this past weekend. Overeem, 43, appeared on the program primarily to discuss nutrition and the recent changes to his physique, but made sure to mention that his fighting days are over.

“This actually ties into what I want to do, because I actually just decided to stop fighting,” Overeem said (transcription via Bloody Elbow). “This is not my thing anymore.”

“It’s been 25 years, right? We’re going to do other cool stuff now,” Overeem added.

Overeem has competed sporadically since his final UFC appearance in February 2021, a second-round TKO loss to Alexander Volkov. The Dutch star returned to the world of kickboxing where he’d previously won several titles, and after seeing a bout with Rico Verhoeven fall through he eventually was paired up with longtime rival Badr Hari once more at a Glory Kickboxing event this past October.

Though Overeem won the trilogy bout with Hari, the result was later overturned to a no-contest when Overeem tested positive for a banned substance and given a one-year suspension.

Speaking to Lovin Dubai, Overeem also explained how he’s shrunken down and why his hulked-out, “Ubereem” days are over.

“I’ve been doing a lot of new things for health,” Overeem said. “This is my next chapter, promoting health.

“I became a vegetarian also. I got no desire to eat meat anymore. Meat is not good for you. It negatively affects you. Yes, it tastes delicious. Even now I could still eat meat, but I just choose not to.”

In a pro fighting career that dates back to 1999, Overeem collected numerous accolades in the MMA and kickboxing, competing for the UFC heavyweight title in 2016, winning championships with Strikeforce and K-1, and also competing for Japan’s legendary PRIDE promotion. He retires with an MMA record of 47-19 (1 NC).