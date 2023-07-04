Bo Nickal seeks new opponent for UFC 290 with Tresean Gore forced to withdraw

Bo Nickal needs someone to step up for UFC 290.

The undefeated middleweight was scheduled to fight Tresean Gore in the main card opener of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, but MMA Fighting has confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Gore has been forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Ariel Helwani was first to report the news.

Gore commented on the injury via Instagram Stories, explaining that a torn ligament could keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

“Unfortunately, I am out of my fight for this weekend and I’m extremely sad about it, but the truth is I’m not healthy and I may have to get surgery that will have me out six months to a year,” Gore wrote. “Torn scafoid [sic] ligament in one of my wrists. I feel extremely bummed but I will still be champion and I will still prove I’m better than this dude and I’m an elite fighter, but I have to get healthy before anything.

“As of now, I’m avoiding the surgery but I have rounds of stem cell treatment I have to do until I heal up.”

The UFC is seeking a short-notice replacement for Nickal, who appeared to address the situation on Twitter:

The show must go on… — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) July 4, 2023

Nickal, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion, is undefeated in six MMA bouts (four pro, two amateur) with all of his wins coming by way of first-round finish. In his UFC debut this past march, Nickal defeated Jamie Pickett via arm-triangle choke submission in just under three minutes.

This is not the first notable setback for Gore. The middleweight prospect won two fights on The Ultimate Fighter 29 to qualify for a tournament final in 2021, but had to pull out of that opportunity due to a knee injury.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.