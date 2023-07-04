Video: Yair Rodriguez shows off spectacular custom UFC belt

Yair Rodriguez might not be an undisputed champion, but he has one belt Alexander Volkanovski can’t claim.

In the main event of UFC 290 in Las Vegas this Saturday, Rodriguez puts his interim featherweight title on the line in a unification bout against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. With a win, Rodriguez would join Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno on the list of Mexican stars to currently hold undisputed status.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, “El Pantera” was gifted a custom-made title belt, which pays homage to his home country.

See video and photos of the belt below.

According to Rodriguez, the one-of-a-kind item was a gift from his management, with the design and work done by artists Jacobo and María Ángeles.

Rodriguez became interim champion this past February with a second-round submission of Josh Emmett at UFC 284. He has won four of his past five fights (excluding one no-contest), knocking off Emmett, Brian Ortega, Jeremy Stephens, and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung to make his way to Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is coming off of a loss to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title bout that also took place at UFC 284. Outside of that loss, he is 12-0 in the UFC and this Saturday he seeks the fifth consecutive successful defense of his featherweight title.