 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA fighters commemorate Fourth of July

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone
@cowboycerrone, Instagram

The MMA world is feeling plenty patriotic this time of year.

Fighters, personalities, and promotions from across the globe took time out of their Fourth of July celebrations to post images of revelry, reflection, or just their thoughts on the holiday on social media.

From Donald Cerrone going full “Cowboy” for a picturesque shot to recently retired GOAT Amanda Nunes sharing a moment with her family to Eddie Wineland rocking the most American overalls in the history of this great nation, the MMA community definitely showed out for the annual holiday.

See the best Fourth of July posts below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting