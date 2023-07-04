MMA fighters commemorate Fourth of July

The MMA world is feeling plenty patriotic this time of year.

Fighters, personalities, and promotions from across the globe took time out of their Fourth of July celebrations to post images of revelry, reflection, or just their thoughts on the holiday on social media.

From Donald Cerrone going full “Cowboy” for a picturesque shot to recently retired GOAT Amanda Nunes sharing a moment with her family to Eddie Wineland rocking the most American overalls in the history of this great nation, the MMA community definitely showed out for the annual holiday.

See the best Fourth of July posts below.

Didn’t make it to the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade today?!



Look for car #25 and watch on TV channel @ABC7 ❤️ @CityofHBPIO



@BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/E3c3V9cAsD — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) July 4, 2023

Feeling pretty free today.. ✌



Happy 4th of July Bby!



https://t.co/qK3HpObNdA pic.twitter.com/FuglHwLZZ9 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) July 4, 2023

Happy 4th to all my friends! — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 4, 2023