Hot Tweets: Alexander Volkanovski’s future, Sean Strickland’s title aspirations, rest of UFC Vegas 76

It’s that time once again: You’ve got questions, and I’ve got answers. UFC Vegas 76, in all its glory, is in the books, and now it’s on to UFC 290. International Fight Week is always a good one, and this year is no exception. So let’s talk about Sean Strickland, Kevin Lee, Alexander Volkanovski, and even some PFL controversy.

Alexander Volkanovski

What are the chances Volk Fights Topuria this year? And who do you think wins?



Do you think Kevin Lee sticks around the UFC or is cut before the end of the next year? — The Sacred Scars Podcast (@SacredScarsPod) June 30, 2023

For the second part, Kevin Lee sticks around, because why not? He can’t be costing the UFC too much, and people still want to believe. Now, on to the real topic.

If you think Alexander Volkanovski is going to beat Yair Rodriguez on Saturday, then I would put the chances of him facing Ilia Topuria at 50 percent, but not for the reasons you think.

Volk really wants to have an active year, and Topuria is pretty clearly the next contender – Volk basically said that. In an ideal scenario, Volk wins cleanly, and he’ll take some time to rest up. Then we’re looking at Madison Square Garden in November with Volk vs. Topuria.

But can he do that? I’m not so sure.

There is absolutely a world where even if he does win, Volk has to go through hell to do it. Outside of Frankie Edgar six years ago, anyone who has fought Yair has had a tough time. Max Holloway beat him, but the man also wore it that night. Even if Volk wins, I don’t think he’s getting out of there unscathed. He’s going to need some time to recover. That means it’s possible Volk sneaks in a defense against Topuria at the end of the year, but I wouldn’t bet on it. There’s a reason champions rarely fight three times in a year. If he wins, my guess is Volk defends early 2024.

And then there’s the issue of Yair winning on Saturday. Because of Volk’s dominance at 145, people appear to entirely overlook Yair’s chances at upsetting the apple cart on Saturday. Yair is the sort of dynamic, offensive threat that has the best chance to have success against Volk’s defensive acumen – because for him, it only takes one. Max Holloway, for all his greatness, is not a one-hitter-quitter. But the kicking game, the length, and the violence Yair brings present a real danger to the champion. Add to that, Volk is almost 35 in a weight class where age is not your friend, and I see a path for Yair. I’m not sure he walks it, but the possibility is there. And if that happens, Volk may never end up fighting Topuria.

Sean Strickland’s win

The main event is interesting. Obviously a great performance in the 2nd from Strickland who got pieced up in the 1st. Does a win like that do anything for him since Abus turned out to have the gas tank of gasoline powered cooler? He took little damage and could b ready 4 izzy? — Combat History (@Combat_History) July 2, 2023

Coming out of UFC Vegas 76, one of the biggest topics of conversation is whether Strickland somehow will get a title shot by beating Abus Magomedov. While I’d like to tell you such thoughts are completely nonsensical, I can’t. He might have done just that.

In a vacuum, beating Magomedov doesn’t mean much. It’s certainly not the best win of Strickland’s career, and it’s probably not even in the top five. But not all title shots are created equal. Some title shots go to fighters who put together undeniable winning streaks over great competition and demand a title shot (Jon Fitch). Some go to fighters get one big win and have enough of a name and fanbase that they slot in for a title shot (Michael Chandler). Most go to a deserving contender who is on a good streak and is the next man up. But every once in a while, there’s a title shot that simply goes to a reasonable contender who is available (Patrick Cote, for instance).

Sean Strickland may have just found that bucket.

As things currently stand, the UFC plans to bring a pay-per-view (UFC 293) to Sydney in September. The most obvious headliner for that is Israel Adesanya. However, because the powers that be idiotically decided to have Dricus du Plessis fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, chances are Izzy won’t have a contender.

Regardless of who wins that fight, the chance that that winner will make the turnaround in nine weeks to face Izzy are pretty low. Which leaves us in the situation Strickland summed up as Adesanya being “on repeat” in the division. Let’s be real: Nobody is clamoring for Jared Cannonier to get another crack at Izzy.

There is still the possibility that the UFC pivots from that being a PPV event, and if DDP wins this weekend, I would bet good money the UFC simply waits to book that matchup. But if Whittaker wins? Looking at the UFC’s rankings, Strickland is legitimately the next guy up, he’s on a winning streak, he will play a decent foil to Adesanya on the microphone, and most likely Strickland will bring the kind of fight that will allow Izzy to shine. It wasn’t long ago Izzy was getting the “he’s boring” treatment that Anderson Silva once did. Strickland can be the Forrest Griffin to Izzy’s Anderson, and that’s at least a solid-enough PPV.

Kevin Lee

Can we put the ‘Kevin Lee would’ve been a champ at a hypothetical 165 weight class’ thing to rest finally? I have always felt that was a very silly narrative being spread — Braeden O'Neill (@ONeillBraeden) July 2, 2023

I’d like to, but I don’t think we can, because even after getting completely rinsed by Rinat Fakhretdinov on Saturday, there are still the Kevin Lee truthers out there who maintain that he’s “too big for lightweight but too small for welterweight!”

Look guys, it’s pretty simple. If he’s too big for lightweight, he’s a welterweight. And if he can’t win there, that’s on him, not on a mythical five pounds of weight that will somehow transform him into a world-beater. Lee isn’t the smallest welterweight by a wide margin, but he’s still going out there and getting dusted, and he’s even looked terrible against Diego Sanchez’s ghost.

Don’t get me wrong, I get the appeal of Kevin Lee. Six years ago, this man looked to be a surefire contender. Extremely talented, extremely athletic, fashion for days, good on the mic — he was the total package. But sometimes sure things miss. Sometimes talent and effort aren’t enough. The history of combat sports is littered with guys that “could have been a contender,” and it seems like Lee is just another entry into the brotherhood. And truth be told, I have no idea why. For awhile, it seemed like a mental block, but now it seems physical too. Like he’s fighting with the body of a much older man. I don’t know why that happened to him, but it certainly wasn’t because of five pounds.

The rest of UFC Vegas 76

We had two of everyone’s favorite LW dark horses, Guram and Damir, lose this weekend. For those of us who like being LW hipsters, are Brener and Dawson the new ones to watch? — Drew Worth (@DrewWorth) July 2, 2023

I’m on the record saying UFC Vegas 76 was a bad card (and I stand by it – I think I was proven correct). But the major redeeming quality of the event was its three lightweight fights. The 155-pound class is the best division in MMA, and we got to watch some legit prospects and some legit top-25 guys compete. That was great, and the fights delivered.

As to the question, Grant Dawson should have always been the one to watch. I liked Damir Ismagulov and Guram Kutateladze as much as any hipster out there, but Dawson has always been my boy. I’ve been hyping him up as the next “great-but-not-quite-elite” guy for a while now, and everyone seems to be coming around. This is a guy who has the potential to fight for a title one day, and even if he doesn’t, we’re talking about a perennial top-15 lightweight for the next 5 years. I wish he and Mateusz Gamrot weren’t training partners, because the scrambles in that one would be electric.

As for Brenner, I have not been high on him, but I’m starting to thing he deserves a second look. The kid is only 25, and while he has some limitations, he’s got heart for days, and he keeps getting better. Turns out, being a knockoff version of Charles Oliveira still makes you a really dangerous fighter, and if Brenner can keep on this trajectory, he could certainly be one to watch out for.

Lastly, even though you didn’t mention him, I’m throwing a shout to Benoit Saint-Denis. The French fighter is unbeaten at lightweight – albeit not against the best competition – but he has mostly looked very good in his time in the octagon. On Saturday, he ran through Ismael Bonfim, a guy with a lot of hype. At only 27, Saint-Denis is another guy with a lot of room to grow and the bones of strong game already. I’m excited to see what’s next for him.

And again, lightweight rules.

PFL Controversy

What's your take on the Schulte-Manfio situation? Are you on the PFL's side of maintaining competitive integrity, are you on Dawson's side of saying that PFL could've made other matchups, are you right down the middle or do you not care? — Zak Kitzler (@KitzlerZak) June 30, 2023

ICYMI, PFL suspended fighters Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio after the two friends put on a glorified sparring session at PFL 6, meaning Schulte got dropped from the playoffs and the PFL elevated high-profile free agent signing Shane Burgos into the tournament. People were upset.

You may be shocked to hear this, but I think everyone screwed up in this one. All parties. There are no winners here. But ultimately, I think the end result is fine.

Let’s start here: the optics for the PFL are atrocious. It’s entirely reasonable for people to believe the PFL is showing outright favoritism to a high-profile free agent signing at the direct expense of a fighter who may have done nothing wrong. That is a real bad look, especially when part of your branding has been that you are a fighter-first organization.

That being said, I think it was Marcus Aurelius who once said, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” Schulte and Manfio played a very dumb game, and so it’s hard to be upset when they reap the dumb prize at the end. If you sign up to take place in a $1 million fighting tournament, you are acknowledging that there is a possibility you will have to fight your buddy, be it in the first round or the finals. I’m sorry, we don’t live in a fantasy land where you and your pal can both make it to the finals and then split the cash. At the very least, they knew there was a potential for things to go sideways if they had a sparring session out there, and they did it anyway. That’s on y’all.

And let’s address the “Maybe they were really fighting! You don’t know!” crowd. Come on. Do we have to do this? Yes, we can never be 100 percent sure that Schulte and Manfio weren’t trying their hardest out there. But I mean, you have eyeballs. We don’t have to lie to ourselves. It’s far more likely than not that Schulte and Manfio weren’t going for it, and assuming the PFL isn’t lying when they say the contracts fighters sign include a provision that fighters will “use their best efforts” then really, PFL is well within their rights to make this call.

Lastly, even if the PFL is technically in the wrong here (again, I don’t think they are), I think this is just a grenade they have to jump on right now. Fight fixing is a serious crime and a serious black mark on a promotion, and PFL has to nip even the slight appearance of that in the bud immediately. Send a message to any other fighters for future seasons about what happens if they’re in the same tournament as teammates, and make sure this stays a one-time thing. And hopefully, from the PFL’s side, they simply won’t even put teammates in the same season moving forward. Best to just remove all possibility of impropriety.

