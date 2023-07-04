 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Dan Hooker recalls being ‘so f****** offended’ by manager asking for Tony Ferguson fight

By Drake Riggs
UFC 290 Australians Welcome to Las Vegas
Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker is nowhere near calling it a career.

International Fight Week is underway and for New Zealand’s “Hangman,” Hooker is set to compete for the second time at the annual summer event when he makes the walk at UFC 290. Hooker’s first International Fight Week appearance saw him defeat the up-and-coming Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision under some wild short-notice circumstances. The City Kickboxing product looks look to turn back rising lightweight contender Jalin Turner this Saturday night.

While the pair were originally supposed to meet at UFC 285 this past March, Turner wasn’t who Hooker’s team had in mind for him to fight after recovering from his broken hand.

“Obviously, I broke my hand and then I was getting back into training, easing back into training, and then I think someone fought and my manager asked, ‘What about this guy?’” Hooker told Submission Radio. “Like a top contender, I can’t remember who it was. But I messaged him and was like, ‘What about this guy for the next fight?’ He replied, ‘Oh, we asked for Tony Ferguson.’ I was so f****** offended (laughs).

“That sparked me. I was like, ‘Nah, f*** this.’ The doctors were saying you got to wait another month for your hand before you can get back into training. I said f*** that. I went and sparred the next day because I was so offended.”

Hooker’s injury didn’t deter the matchmakers from keeping the Turner bout intact and ultimately led the skidding Ferguson to a fight with Bobby Green at the end of this month. Coincidentally, Hooker was calling for a fight with Ferguson almost one full year ago. Since then, however, Hooker snapped a two-fight skid with a vintage performance against Claudio Puelles, resulting in a second-round body kick TKO. Ferguson, on the other hand, lost his fifth straight bout in his most recent appearance, submitting to Nate Diaz via fourth-round guillotine.

A 34-fight veteran who’s competed professionally since 2009, Hooker, 33, remains insistent on achieving his title aspirations. So why waste the time fighting non-contenders?

“That’s not what I want to be. That’s not what I’m here for,” Hooker said. “I’m not here to have the veteran vs. veteran fights. I’m here to be the best. I’m here to challenge myself against the best guys in the world. So that I would say was the spark for this. I jumped straight back into training, got as fit as I’ve ever been and it was like a real turning point. That’s just not something I’m interested in.

“As soon as you come out and say ‘retirement,’ you’ve lost my interest. Some of the other guys like ‘RDA’ (Rafael dos Anjos) said, ‘Yeah, I don’t really have title hopes anymore, just want to derail some contenders.’ I want to fight title contenders. That’s what I’m here for, that’s what gets me out of bed in the morning is trying to be the best.”

