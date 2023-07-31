UFC 292 trailer released featuring rise of Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling’s reign

Sean O’Malley is getting the champion treatment ahead of UFC 292.

In a trailer released for the upcoming Aug. 19 pay-per-view event in Boston, it’s O’Malley who leads the show as the clip chronicles his rise from Contender Series standout to No. 1 bantamweight contender. At UFC 292, he challenges Aljamain Sterling for the undisputed 135-pound championship.

Watch the trailer above.

Sterling gets his moment to shine as well as his victories over Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen are showcased, a reminder of how memorable his two-year title run has been. He seeks the fourth consecutive successful defense of his bantamweight title when he clashes with O’Malley at TD Garden.

Also featured is the co-main event between strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Zhang became a two-time champion in impressive fashion when she ran through Carla Esparza in a little over a round at UFC 281 this past November. In the first defense of her second reign, she takes on Lemos, one of the most dangerous finishers at 115 pounds.