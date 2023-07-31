 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292 trailer released featuring rise of Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling’s reign

By Alexander K. Lee
Sean O’Malley is getting the champion treatment ahead of UFC 292.

In a trailer released for the upcoming Aug. 19 pay-per-view event in Boston, it’s O’Malley who leads the show as the clip chronicles his rise from Contender Series standout to No. 1 bantamweight contender. At UFC 292, he challenges Aljamain Sterling for the undisputed 135-pound championship.

Watch the trailer above.

Sterling gets his moment to shine as well as his victories over Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen are showcased, a reminder of how memorable his two-year title run has been. He seeks the fourth consecutive successful defense of his bantamweight title when he clashes with O’Malley at TD Garden.

Also featured is the co-main event between strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Zhang became a two-time champion in impressive fashion when she ran through Carla Esparza in a little over a round at UFC 281 this past November. In the first defense of her second reign, she takes on Lemos, one of the most dangerous finishers at 115 pounds.

