Jesse Butler out of UFC Nashville, Sean Woodson seeks third opponent

Sean Woodson isn’t having much luck getting a fight this weekend.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources that Jesse Butler has been forced to withdraw from his featherweight bout against Woodson, which was to take place Saturday at UFC Nashville.

Butler announced his withdrawal this past weekend, citing “protocol.” The 31-year-old fought just two months ago in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 74, where he made his promotional debut and was knocked out in 23 seconds by Jim Miller, currently a veteran of 42 UFC fights.

The UFC is seeking a new opponent for Woodson. This is the third time officials have had to do this, with Woodson’s originally scheduled opponent Steve Garcia also withdrawing due to injury.

Woodson looks to make his first appearance of 2023 and earn his first win since 2021 after fighting Luis Saldana to a split draw in his lone appearance last year. He is 3-1-1 since being signed off of the Contender Series, including a first-round knockout of Collin Anglin at UFC Vegas 42.