The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a look back at UFC 291 and the showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

1:45 p.m.: Jiri Prochazka reacts to the UFC 291 main event and discusses what’s next for him.

2:15 p.m.: Stephen Thompson drops by to discuss why he didn’t fight at UFC 291 and when he might return.

2:40 p.m.: Bobby Green looks back at his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 291.

3:05 p.m.: We look back at the most recent parlay boys selection and GC recaps his bets on a busy combat sports weekend.

3:30 p.m.: Rose Namajunas explains her move to the flyweight division against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris on Sept. 2.

4 p.m.: Dustin Poirier talks about his future after his UFC 291 main event loss to Justin Gaethje.

