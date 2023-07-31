 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 291

By Mike Heck
While Justin Gaethje will likely find himself in a UFC lightweight title fight following his incredible knockout win to capture the “BMF” title in the main event of UFC 291, Dustin Poirier now finds himself in a tough and interesting spot with his next move. Who would make sense for Poirier to fight next inside the octagon?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what’s next for Gaethje and Poirier after their headliner at Saturday’s pay-per-view event. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz following Pereira’s split decision win in the co-main event, Derrick Lewis after his memorable finish and free agency announcement, Bobby Green after submitting Tony Ferguson, Kevin Holland following his first-round finish of Michael Chiesa, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

