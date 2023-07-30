KSI vs. Tommy Fury booked for boxing match on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England

KSI will look to pull off the biggest win of his career when he clashes with Tommy Fury in a boxing match scheduled on Oct. 14 with the card taking place in Manchester, England.

The bout, which has been in talks for several months, was finalized and announced on Sunday with KSI touting his plan to beat Fury — something his longtime rival Jake Paul was unable to do back in February.

“October 14, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the Prime card!” KSI wrote on Instagram.

Fury wasted no time responding while adding “you’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun.”

KSI built his reputation as a social influencer and YouTube star before eventually crossing over to boxing where he engaged in a pair of notable fights with Logan Paul.

Since that time, KSI has continued to dabble in boxing while putting together a 3-0 record with one no contest, which actually came in his most recent outing after he clubbed opponent Joe Fournier with an elbow strike that ended their fight. The result was originally touted as a knockout for KSI but replays clearly showed he hit Fournier with his elbow rather than his fist.

The win was overturned to a no contest.

Now KSI will seek to pull off an upset against Fury, who boasts a perfect 9-0 record including his split decision win over Jake Paul in February. Of course Fury is the younger brother of heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury, who has his own matchup against Francis Ngannou booked two weeks later on Oct. 28.

KSI and Paul will clash under the Misfits Boxing label — the promotion started by KSI — with the bout airing on DAZN pay-per-view in October.