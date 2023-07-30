Super RIZIN 2 results: Chihiro Suzuki scores shocking knockout of Patricio Pitbull, Juan Archuleta wins title

Super RIZIN 2 crowned three champions at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday but Chihiro Suzuki was arguably the star of the night after scoring the biggest upset in promotion history over Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull.

Suzuki and Pitbull agreed to a meet in a lightweight showdown on less than a week’s notice, and all it took was half a round for Suzuki to land two brutal right hands that knocked the Bellator’s featherweight champion out cold.

THE BIGGEST UPSET IN RIZIN HISTORY!!!



Chihiro Suzuki STOPS Patricio Pitbull in round 1!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/1adzXnRwCW — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023

Suzuki is now undefeated in his past seven RIZIN fights as his recent setback to then featherweight champion Kleber Koike was overturned to a no-contest after the Brazilian missed weight. Pitbull, 35-7 as a MMA fighter since 2004, has now lost two in a row for the first time in his career.

The RIZIN featherweight title that was made vacant following Koike’s weight miss was on the line in the main event bout Sunday, and Vugar Karamov captured it by forcing Japanese superstar Mikuru Asakura to tap to a rear-naked choke midway through round one.

VUGAR TAPS ASAKURA IN THE VERY FIRST ROUND!



He is the new Featherweight Champion!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/MTeaTZ9mNy — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023

In the co-main event, seasoned Bellator veteran Juan Archuleta became the first American to win a RIZIN title by defeating Hiromasa Ougikubo via unanimous decision. The third championship match saw Seika Izawa successfully defend her atomweight throne by submitting Claire Lopez with a ninja choke in just 65 seconds.

THE FASTEST CHAMPIONSHIP WIN IN RIZIN HISTORY!



65 seconds is all it took!



AND STILL!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/5uIC7YyVDq — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023

Check the complete Super RIZIN 2 results below.

Vugar Keramov def. Mikuru Asakura via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 2:41

Juan Archuleta def. Hiromasa Ougikubo via unanimous decision

Seika Izawa def. Claire Lopez via submission (ninja choke) — Round 1, 0:65

Chihiro Suzuki def. Patricio Pitbull via KO — Round 1, 2:32

Tofiq Musayev def. Akira Okada via KO — Round 2, 1:11

Shinobu Ota def. Kenta Takizawa via TKO — Round 1, 4:54

Igor Tanabe def. Daichi Abe via submission (inverted heel hook) — Round 1, 4:34

Yuki Ito def. Hiroya Kondo via split decision