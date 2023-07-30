UFC 291 post-fight show: Reaction to Justin Gaethje’s highlight-reel finish, Alex Pereira’s arrival at 205

Justin Gaethje captured the BMF title, got revenge for a past loss, and likely earned a lightweight title shot with one epic head kick of Dustin Poirier in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 291 event in Salt Lake City — the second consecutive pay-per-view card in the city to end with an emphatic highlight.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Gaethje’s spectacular performance against Poirier and his continued evolution as a fighter, Poirier now being in a tough spot and where he goes from here, Conor McGregor’s thoughts on Gaethje’s win, and more. Additionally, they discuss Alex Pereira’s win over Jan Blachowicz and an expected booking with Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title, Derrick Lewis’ show-stealing performance, Bobby Green handing Tony Ferguson his sixth consecutive loss, Kevin Holland’s main card opening submission win over Michael Chiesa, and other storylines from the card.

Watch the UFC 291 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.