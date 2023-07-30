Video: Kamaru Usman erupts in riotous celebration after Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

To say Kamaru Usman was happy to see his friend and teammate Justin Gaethje score a knockout win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 might be the biggest understatement of the year.

The former welterweight champion was sitting cage side for the event and he erupted in a joyous celebration after Gaethje connected flush with a head kick that sent Poirier down to the canvas in a heap just one minute into the second round.

In a video posted by the UFC, Usman jumps up in the air and shouts to the heavens after watching Gaethje’s victory before he’s overwhelmed with emotion by the moment. He then turns to celebrate with anyone and everyone standing nearby him.

Usman eventually made his way into the cage where he embraced Gaethje, who avenged a prior loss to Poirier while also claiming the “BMF” title with his victory on Saturday night.

Of course, Usman has counted Gaethje has one of his primary training partner for the past few years after he relocated his camps to Colorado following a split with his former team in Florida while he was preparing for a matchup against Gilbert Burns.

Usman now trains full time in Colorado alongside Gaethje while working under the watchful eye of head coach Trevor Wittman.