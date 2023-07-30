Jan Blachowicz claims robbery in UFC 291 loss to Alex Pereira: ‘Bunch of thieves’

Jan Blachowicz has some strong words for the judges of his latest fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Blachowicz lost a narrow split decision to former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira in what was Pereira’s first MMA fight at 205 pounds. Judges Derek Cleary and Ron McCarthy scored the fight 29-28 for Pereira, with Junichiro Kamijo the dissenting judge with 29-28 Blachowicz.

Blachowicz later made in Instagram post expressing his displeasure with the result, writing, “Bunch of thieves, they robbed me.”

The fight saw Blachowicz go to his grappling early, grounding Pereira for much of the first round before Pereira was able to keep things on the feet for much of the second. That action was reflected in the scorecards, with all three judges agreeing that Blachowicz won Round 1 and Pereira won Round 2.

It was Round 3 that proved contentious as neither fighter was able to assert themselves for long stretches of time, with Pereira continuing to work his standup while Blachowicz managed an uneventful takedown in the closing moments of the match.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Blachowicz now finds himself behind Pereira in the contenders line. He had hoped to book his ticket to another title shot after battling Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw at UFC 282 in a fight for a vacant belt.