Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 291 video: Bobby Green feels Tony Ferguson 'still has a lot of fight in him' By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 30, 2023, 3:00pm EDT

UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green talks about his UFC 291 win over Tony Ferguson, Ferguson's future as a fighter, and what's next for his career.
