UFC 291 post-fight bonuses: Justin Gaethje head kick leads quartet of Performance of the Night awards

Justin Gaethje can claim a dozen fight night bonuses now.

“The Highlight” scored an unreal head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier in their headlining rematch at UFC 291 to not only become the second-ever “BMF” champion, but a Performance of the Night winner once again. This is the 12th time in 12 UFC appearances that Gaethje has earned a $50,000 bonus.

No Fight of the Night was awarded at Saturday’s event in Salt Lake City, meaning that four Performance of the Night bonuses were handed out instead. The other winners were main card fighters Derrick Lewis, Bobby Green, and Kevin Holland.

Lewis snapped a career-worst three-fight skid with an exhilarating first-round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima that was started by a flying knee right out of the gate. The finish gave Lewis sole ownership of the UFC’s all-time knockout record at 14, breaking a tie with welterweight slugger Matt Brown.

Green and Holland also scored important wins, with Green submitting Tony Ferguson with just six seconds remaining in their fight to send “El Cucuy to his sixth straight loss and Holland turning the tables on submission specialist Michael Chiesa by forcing Chiesa to tap to an arm-triangle in Round 1.