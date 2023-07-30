Conor McGregor erupts after UFC 291: ‘I’m real BMF, ‘f*** Chandler,’ Michael Chandler responds

Justin Gaethje has Conor McGregor’s attention after UFC 291, and Michael Chandler may be left in the lurch.

McGregor was among the first fighters to react to Gaethje’s stunning head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at Saturday’s pay-per-view event, and in characteristic fashion, he butted into the conversation on Gaethje’s future.

Justin, I’ll slap you around — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

“Justin, I’ll slap you around,” McGregor tweeted.

Gaethje called for the winner of an upcoming rematch between champ Islam Makhachev and ex-champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 294. McGregor, who recently coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Michael Chandler, instead offered to stand across the new BMF champ.

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it.

That path is, of course, a sharp left turn from McGregor’s expected path, a end-of-season meeting with Chandler. The status of that fight remains in question, however, as McGregor has yet to enter the UFC’s anti-doping program as required for fighters who leave the promotion’s drug testing pool.

Chandler quickly took notice of McGregor’s outburst and weighed in. The one-time UFC lightweight title challenger has been trying to goad “The Notorious” into making their fight a reality, and the Irish star’s tweets didn’t exactly reassure him that they would meet.

Just pee in the cup @TheNotoriousMMA it ain’t that complicated…. #ufc291

Gaethje’s next step is far from confirmed, of course, so Chandler offered himself as an option.

Well now @Justin_Gaethje has the #BMF belt - he has to defend it against a worthy adversary — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023