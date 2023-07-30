‘Justin, I’ll slap you around‘: Conor McGregor, fighters react to Justin Gaethje’s UFC 291 knockout of Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje is the second BMF champion in UFC history after a highlight-reel head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Gaethje stopped Poirier cold at 1:00 of the second round when he cloaked his kick with a punch. Afterward, he called for a shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 at UFC 294.

Here’s what fighters - including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor – had to say about Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 2 at UFC 291.

Justin, I’ll slap you around — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

Gaethje just murdered him. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 30, 2023

OMG !!! OUT COLD #UFC291 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 30, 2023

Let’s goooooo Gaethje — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023

The Salt Lake Head Kick Tradition continues wow #UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

This is gonna be an amazing trilogy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

Congrats to Justin G lfg — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 30, 2023

When the foot wraps around the cerebellum…goodnight — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023

Daaaaaaamn! Did not expect a head kick KO from Gaethje. Wow. #ufc291 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 30, 2023

Congrats to Justin

That was crazyyyyyyyy — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 30, 2023

Gaetche has improved so much as a calculated killer now. Head shot dead — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 30, 2023

Why usman catch a random stray — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 30, 2023

Great night of fights love this sport! Gaethje is a stud! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

Utah is the land of headkick main events — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

This sport is so crazy! You just never know what can happen! Great finish by Gaethje. Poirier was looking so good in round 1 too. Trilogy?!#UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023