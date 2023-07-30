 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Justin, I’ll slap you around‘: Conor McGregor, fighters react to Justin Gaethje’s UFC 291 knockout of Dustin Poirier

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 291: Poirier v Gaethje 2 Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje is the second BMF champion in UFC history after a highlight-reel head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Gaethje stopped Poirier cold at 1:00 of the second round when he cloaked his kick with a punch. Afterward, he called for a shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 at UFC 294.

Here’s what fighters - including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor – had to say about Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 2 at UFC 291.

