‘Justin, I’ll slap you around‘: Conor McGregor, fighters react to Justin Gaethje’s UFC 291 knockout of Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje is the second BMF champion in UFC history after a highlight-reel head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.
Gaethje stopped Poirier cold at 1:00 of the second round when he cloaked his kick with a punch. Afterward, he called for a shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 at UFC 294.
Here’s what fighters - including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor – had to say about Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 2 at UFC 291.
Justin, I’ll slap you around— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023
I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023
Gaethje just murdered him.— Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023
— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 30, 2023
OMG !!! OUT COLD #UFC291— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 30, 2023
Let’s goooooo Gaethje— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023
The Salt Lake Head Kick Tradition continues wow #UFC291— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023
This is gonna be an amazing trilogy— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023
Congrats to Justin G lfg— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 30, 2023
When the foot wraps around the cerebellum…goodnight— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023
Daaaaaaamn! Did not expect a head kick KO from Gaethje. Wow. #ufc291— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 30, 2023
Congrats to Justin— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 30, 2023
That was crazyyyyyyyy
Gaetche has improved so much as a calculated killer now. Head shot dead— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 30, 2023
Why usman catch a random stray— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 30, 2023
WOW! Congrats to the BMF @Justin_Gaethje #ufc291— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
Great night of fights love this sport! Gaethje is a stud!— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023
Utah is the land of headkick main events— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023
This sport is so crazy! You just never know what can happen! Great finish by Gaethje. Poirier was looking so good in round 1 too. Trilogy?!#UFC291— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023
This guy…. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/8Z967OWO8Y— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
Just pee in the cup @TheNotoriousMMA it ain’t that complicated…. #ufc291 https://t.co/8Z967OWO8Y— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
You'll do nothing https://t.co/XmAzU0c5oh— Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023
Well now @Justin_Gaethje has the #BMF belt - he has to defend it against a worthy adversary— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
