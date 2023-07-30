UFC 291 results: Alex Pereira survives early scare to eke out split decision win over Jan Blachowicz

A new light heavyweight title contender has emerged after Alex Pereira picked up a hard fought split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event.

Nothing came easy over three rounds but Pereira survived a scare with Blachowicz stuck on his back following a takedown early in the fight. Once he got back on his feet in the second round, Pereira started connecting with a nasty leg kick and ultimately the better overall strikes with an exhausted Blachowicz just unable to exchange with him shot for shot.

It was a close fight throughout all 15 minutes but in the end two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Pereira with the third just giving the same 29-28 score to Blachowicz. That was still enough for Pereira to get the win as he moves to 1-0 at light heavyweight with hopes his second fight will come with a title on the line.

“It was a very hard fight but I think I was able to show you a bit of my ground,” Pereira said afterwards. “Be patient because I will show it all soon. My focus is always the belt. Now I want to fight for the belt, it doesn’t matter against who.

“Right now, I’m focused on this division. I want to be a champion in this division and then I’ve got some business to solve [at middleweight].”

When the fight started, it took Blachowicz a matter of seconds to close the distance and grab onto Pereira before dragging the fight to the ground. With Pereira trying to scramble back to his feet, Blachowicz quickly took his back, locked on the body triangle as he began searching for a rear-naked choke submission.

To his credit, Pereira effectively fought the hands to break Blachowicz’s grip, although he still had the former light heavyweight champion on his back. Blachowicz remained in control, although Pereira managed to survive to the horn to end the first round.

As the second round started, Blachowicz was more labored with his movement but he was still connecting with leg kicks and a couple of punches that definitely caught Pereira off guard. From there, Blachowicz rushed forward to bring Pereira crashing down to the canvas again.

This time, Pereira was able to work his way back to the feet while Blachowicz was clearly exhausted as he took a deep breath and leaned against the cage looking for a break. Pereira started to measure his shots, although he didn’t overextend himself to allow Blachowicz to land something in return during a wild exchange.

In addition to his gas tank running low, Blachowicz also had a massive knot forming on his lead leg after absorbing a number of kicks from Pereira. With a small trickle of blood coming from his nose, Blachowicz was still firing back at Pereira on the feet.

In return, Pereira cracked Blachowicz with a stiff straight punch followed by a jab to the body that continued to chip away at his opponent’s conditioning. With less than a minute remaining, Blachowicz finally snatched another takedown but he was unable to really capitalize on the top position with Pereira stuck underneath him.

It appeared that Pereira’s striking attack was enough to secure the victory through rounds two and three while a dejected Blachowicz didn’t look all that happy when the decision was announced.

Regardless, Pereira got the job done and now he’ll move forward as a legitimate threat to the title at 205 pounds where there remains no champion after Jamahal Hill was forced to vacate his belt following a devastating torn Achilles that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.