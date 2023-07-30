Watch Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence full fight video highlights from the Inoue vs. Fulton event, courtesy of Showtime Boxing and other outlets.

Spence vs. Crawford took place July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Errol Spence (28-1, 22 knockouts) battled Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) for the undisputed welterweight title. The fight aired live on Showtime PPV and PPV.com.

Catch the video highlights below.

The moment @terencecrawford became UNDISPUTED CHAMPION OF THE WORLD



The referee calls a stop to the fight in the 9th, as Terence Crawford defeats Errol Spence Jr to sit alone at the top of the division. #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/b2yIkj8QAr — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING @terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

DRAMA EARLY.



Spence hits the canvas after a sharp jab from Crawford. #SpenceCrawford: https://t.co/lcYztq47iF pic.twitter.com/WHIg2GyXqO — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

DOWN GOES SPENCE IN ROUND 2 @terencecrawford hits the combo #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/AACur1s70y — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

For more on Spence vs. Crawford, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting.

Round 1: Harvey Dock the referee for this main event. Spence takes the center of the ring, Crawford right there to meet him. Spence content to jab at Crawford for now. Crawford starts to get his jab going. Spence with the first advance. He scores to the body and Crawford ties him up. Good jab from Crawford. There’s the 1-2 for Spence. Spence claiming some space, staying wary of Crawford’s power. Counter left has Spence dodging away. They exchange jabs. That was a feeling-out round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Spence.

Round 2: Spence opens the round with a combination. Crawford backs up into the ropes as Spence pressures. Good jab by Crawford. Jab-hook combination scores for Crawford. Spence gets aggressive and lands a jab followed by an uppercut. Jab by Spence and Crawford circles out of danger. Spence lands one to the body. Crawford wins a jab exchange. Left hand over the top by Crawford. Spence fires one to the body. Crawford lands a jab followed by a snapping combination and Spence is knocked down for the first time in his career! Whoa!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Crawford. Overall, 19-18 Crawford.

Round 3: Spence comes out with urgency but Crawford is keeping his distance, circling away. Hard left thrown by Spence. Spence openign up with Crawford in the corner. He’s stinging the head and body, Crawford waiting to counter. Triple jab from Crawford. Crawford to the body. Spence on the hunt, Crawford defending well. Spence back to the body, Crawford with a combination. Spence leading with his right hand. Spence with a good jab, but there’s Crawford with another stiff counter. He’s landing the harder shots. Crawford jab keeps Spence off balance.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Crawford. Overall, 29-27 Crawford.

Round 4: Crawford comes right out pumping his jab. He lands twice to the body. Crawford with an uppercut as Spence steps in. Spence with a right hook to the body. He’s staying busy. Big left hand by Crawford. Another left connects and Spence has to retreat. Jab right down the middle by Crawford. Short combo from Spence connects. Spence playing a dangerous game looking to slip Crawford’s left hand. Crawford’s jab is on point.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Crawford. Overall, 39-36 Crawford.

Round 5: Physician checking on Spence between rounds. Just precautionary it seems, this one will continue. Spence is wearing it on his face. Crawford picks Spence apart with counters to open the fifth. Spence wants to attack the body in close but he gets a warning for a low shot. Crawford goes 1-1-2. He’s loading up the left. Crawford leads with the left and drives a right into Spence’s side. Spence fires back with right hands. Good left from Spence lands hard. Another round for Crawford, but Spence isn’t out of this one.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Crawford. Overall, 49-45 Crawford.

Round 6: Spence backing up with Crawford on the offensive. He wants to land in close but Crawford’s counters keep backing him up. Spence scores with a combination. Crawford cracks him with a jab. Spence warned for a low shot again. Crawford doing an excellent job of staying right at the edge of Spence’s punches. Spence sticking with body work. He’s trying to muck this fight up. Crawford’s double jab scores again. Then a left uppercut to Spence.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Crawford. Overall, 59-54 Crawford.

Round 7: Crawford again backs Spence up to start a round. Spence is having success going to the body though. Spence advances and lands a left, but Crawford blasts him with a counter punch and there’s the second knockdown of the fight! A reminder, Spence had never been knocked down before. That’s two in one night. Crawford with a hard left on the reset. Spence hits a right hook. He attacks the body once more. Crawford uppercuts the body. Right hook from Crawford floors Spence just before the end of the round! He answers the count and we’re headed to the eighth. Unbelievable stuff from Crawford.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-7, Crawford. Overall, 69-61 Crawford.

Round 8: Spence needs a miracle to turn this one around. Crawford staying methodical, he knows he doesn’t need to take any big risks. It’s on Spence to press the action. Crawford connects with a jab, followed by a body combination. Crawford jabs the body. Right hook scores for Crawford and Spence wobbles, but stays up. Spence eating punch after punch and doing just enough to avoid the KO. Crawford’s jab is shutting Spence down.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Crawford. Overall, 79-70 Crawford.