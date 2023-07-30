UFC 291 live blog: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

This is the UFC 291 live blog for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2, the vacant ‘BMF’ title fight on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

One of the very best lightweights on Earth for over seven years now, at 34, Poirier doesn’t have much left to prove in the MMA game. A former interim champion, one of the few accolades to elude “The Diamond” in his illustrious career is an undisputed title; he fell short on two previous attempts. Fresh off a submission win over Michael Chandler, he now hopes to earn one final crack at the 155-pound belt by adding a different title to his collection, the symbolic ‘BMF’ title.

Related Get Latest UFC 291 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Arguably the most exciting fighter to ever grace a cage, Gaethje has been a revelation since joining the UFC in 2017. In his six years in the promotion, “The Highlight” has won three “Fight of the Year” awards, including one for his first battle with Poirier in 2018. That loss led Gaethje to reevaluate his game, and since then, the former WSOF champion has gone on a 6-2 run, claiming an interim lightweight title in the process. Like Poirier, he has twice fallen short in his quest for undisputed gold. A win tonight will earn him the coveted BMF title and one final shot at the lightweight belt.

Check out the UFC 291 main event live blog below.