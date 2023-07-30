Watch Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 291, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 took place July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Former UFC interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-8, 1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (25-4) collided in a rematch of their epic 2018 Fight of the Year encounter with the vacant BMF belt on the line in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

JUSTIN GAETHJE KO's POIRIER BY HEAD KICK WE HAVE A NEW BMF #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/eUunAPoHnO

Ready for redemption!! @Justin_Gaethje ready to avenge his loss to Poirier at #UFC291 ! pic.twitter.com/jcRMzeVHVn

1-1 Nothing but respect between these warriors #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/0zYT9Uv1zH

The human highlight reel does it again #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/ucVvPi8D2I

For more on Poirier vs. Gaethje 2, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Poirier out in southpaw, Gaethje in orthodox and Poirier takes the center to start.

Exchange of kicks early. Both men working the legs right out of the gate. Poirier moving Gaethje around but eats another leg kick.

Big combo from Gaethje backs Poirier up! He sat down on those. Poirier defended well. Poirier comes in behind a jab but Gaerthje counters. Poirier lands a good body kick. Low kick from Gaethje.

Patient performance from both. A collision and exchange from both men. Gaethje lands another mean low kick. And a teep. Body kick from Poirier lands. Poirier still on the attack. Gaethje lands a right hand. Goes high with a kick that gets blocked. He’s not allowing Poirier to get combos off like in the first fight.

Body shot from Poirier but Gaethje lands a big right hand. He’s looking very good so far. Combo from Poirier but Gaethje lands a right hook to back him up. Poirier lands a right hook.

Poirier starting to try and get his jab going, that was a huge weapon. And a Gaethje might be having issues seeing. Poirier pands a big left that staggers Gaethje. He fires a huge shot to back Poirier up. Poirier showing a lot of patience.

Monster right hand from Poirier lands clean. Gaethje lands a low kick. And a combo. Poirier’s defense is excellent. He’s rolling a lot of shots off. Gaethje is cut over the left eye. Poirier misses a high kick. Low kick from Gaethje. 30 seconds left.

Gaethje goes high with a kick and Poirier blocks. Poirier eats another low kick. Big exchange at the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Gaethje.

Round 2: Gaethje’s corner loves the round. It was good, but Poirier may have found some reads. His defense was excellent.

Poirier takes the center to start the second. He’s going to up the pressure. He’s crowding Gaethje. And now there’s a Poirier chant going up. Combo from Gaethje lands and he backs Poirier up.

Gaethje is doing a terrific job of keepign Poirier from getting into combinations

OH MY GOD GAETHJE LANDS A HEAD KICK THAT SLEEPS POIRIER OUT OF NOWHERE. WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENEED>?!>@>:!@E

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via KO (head kick) at 1:00 of Round 2.