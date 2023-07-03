Video: Jiu-jitsu competitor loses mind, powerbombs opponent through table

A jiu-jitsu competition took an insane turn recently when a competitor decided to recreate the Quinton Jackson vs. Ricardo Arona powerbomb.

Everything was going pretty normal during the competition until a high guard secured by the bottom player apparently drove the top player to lose his mind. Rather than try to twist free of the hold by conventional means, the top player walked them both across the mats and slammed his opponent through a table.

Onlookers were rightfully shocked at the bizarre turn of events. Even more odd, the offending player and his opponent appeared to casually walk back to the mat as if nothing happened. But the referee overseeing things signaled an X with his arm, declaring the match over.

Check out the video below, courtesy of @RyanAWagMMA. Although it’s unclear the jiu-jitsu competition’s name and time, the insignia on the mats indicate it was a Jiu Jitsu World League competition (the organization held an event on July 1 in Los Angeles). A request for comment to the organization wasn’t immediately returned.