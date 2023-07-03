On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 76

Sean Strickland feels he deserves a title shot after putting Abus Magomedov away in the second round of the UFC Vegas 76 main event, but will he get the fight with Israel Adesanya next, or will he have to win a few more before that opportunity comes his way?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on the matchmaking hats following Saturday’s event at the APEX and discuss where Strickland goes from his second straight victory. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Grant Dawson after his dominant decision victory over Damir Ismagulov, Michael Morales following his impressive victory over Max Griffin, along with fellow main card winners Ariane Lipski, Benoit Saint-Denis, Nursulton Ruziboev, and more.

