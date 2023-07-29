UFC 291 video: Derrick Lewis celebrates 33-second knockout by stripping off his shorts, throwing cup into crowd

Derrick Lewis was feeling his celebration after a stunning 33-second knockout over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291.

“The Black Beast,” who passed Matt Brown as the all-time knockout leader in UFC history (14) with his win, came out of the gates with a jaw-dropping flying knee that blasted de Lima and sent him to the canvas. The Brazilian never got up again.

Lewis followed his opponent to the floor where he began raining down punches in rapid-fire succession and he never allowed de Lima a second to breathe. The punishment continued until de Lima was just covering up with no signs of attempting an escape, which forced the referee to halt the action with Lewis securing the win in the opening round.

Afterwards, Lewis immediately took off his shorts as he jumped on top of the cage and then he launched his athletic cup and gloves into the crowd to make sure the Utah faithful left with some personalized souvenirs.

As far as his win goes, Lewis admitted that his coach has been training him on that flying knee for several years but he nearly gave up hope that it would ever land until Saturday night.

“Hell no, I just said I’m going to throw some bulls*** and see if it lands,” Lewis said about the knockout. “It’s a long time coming. I’ve been wanting to hit motherf***** for two years now. I finally hit somebody. I’m happier than a motherf*****.”

The win stopped a three-fight skid for Lewis and afterwards he revealed that was actually the last bout on his current UFC contract, although he’s hoping the promotion will bring him back again.

“We’ll see [what’s next],” Lewis said. “I’m a free agent now. Hopefully I can get another contract with the UFC.”