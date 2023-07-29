‘It’s all in the abs‘: Fighters react to Derrick Lewis win, hilarious post-fight celebration at UFC 291

Derrick Lewis is back in the win column – and a free agent – after his 14th knockout win at UFC 291.

Lewis starched Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee and pounded his way to a finish just 33 seconds into their pay-per-view main card bout. Then he took off his shorts to celebrate because, well, things were hot.

DERRICK LEWIS IS LOOSE #UFC291 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/VmMGaJX0Ru — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2023

It was vintage Lewis in the octagon and on the post-fight mic, and fighters ate it up. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 291 fight between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

There are no ways his balls got hot that fast — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

A new mythical fighter!!

DERRICK LEWIS WITH ABS — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) July 30, 2023

Shmoney dance !! — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) July 30, 2023

He’s taking off the gloves — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

I called it!! Congratulations @Thebeast_ufc flying knee KO and ground and pound stoppage #UFC291 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 30, 2023

6 pack derrick lewis — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 30, 2023

Derrick Lewis post fight speeches are my favorite. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

Bro got abs and starts throwing flying knees! #UFC291 #corestrength — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 30, 2023

Seeing a dude that big fly through the air is crazy. #UFC291 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 30, 2023

But what if he just got fully naked? It’s Ppv rigut — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 30, 2023

Man that was crazy and for the record!!!#UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

God, we all love @Thebeast_ufc — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023

PFL about to make Derrick Lewis a gigantic offer! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023