‘It’s all in the abs‘: Fighters react to Derrick Lewis win, hilarious post-fight celebration at UFC 291

By Steven Marrocco
Derrick Lewis is back in the win column – and a free agent – after his 14th knockout win at UFC 291.

Lewis starched Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee and pounded his way to a finish just 33 seconds into their pay-per-view main card bout. Then he took off his shorts to celebrate because, well, things were hot.

It was vintage Lewis in the octagon and on the post-fight mic, and fighters ate it up. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 291 fight between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

