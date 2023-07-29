‘He really needs to hang it up‘: Fighters react to Bobby Green choking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 291

Tony Ferguson suffered his sixth straight loss at UFC 291, and in a way no one would expect after Bobby Green choked him unconscious.

Green secured an arm-triangle choke at the 4:54 mark of the third round, just six seconds shy of a fight he was winning in a lopsided manner as Ferguson failed to match his striking output or pose a submission threat.

For Green, it was a big feather in his cap. For Ferguson, it was another sign that the one-time interim lightweight champ’s best days are behind him.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 291 main card bout between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Bobby showed out — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

As much fun as Prime Ferg was to watch he really needs to hang it up and find something else he wants to do in life — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

I believe he was out a few seconds before that. #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Wow! Thought it was going to a decision but Green pushes on the ground to finish by head and arm choke. Impressive to do that Tony #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

Bobby Green looked great tonight #ufc291 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 30, 2023

Heartbreaking. Poor Tony.

Great performance for Bobby#UFC291 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 30, 2023

DUDE Rnd 3 sub by Bobby green was very unexpected. #ufc291 is living up to the hype. #overdogspod — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 30, 2023

What tough for Tony is that his style isn’t made for longevity. Will always be a fan. It’s time my friend. #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

I can understand the money situation or whatever the reason BUT Ferguson should NOT be thrown out to anymore . #stayfe #StayHealthy #UFC291 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 30, 2023

Wait why Tony Ferguson never get his title shot when he was on a 12 fight winning streak ! ….. cold world #UFC291 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 30, 2023