 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘He really needs to hang it up‘: Fighters react to Bobby Green choking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 291

By Steven Marrocco
/ new

Tony Ferguson suffered his sixth straight loss at UFC 291, and in a way no one would expect after Bobby Green choked him unconscious.

Green secured an arm-triangle choke at the 4:54 mark of the third round, just six seconds shy of a fight he was winning in a lopsided manner as Ferguson failed to match his striking output or pose a submission threat.

For Green, it was a big feather in his cap. For Ferguson, it was another sign that the one-time interim lightweight champ’s best days are behind him.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 291 main card bout between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting