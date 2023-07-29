UFC 291 live blog: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Follow the UFC 291 live blog for Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland, the main card opener on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Entering the UFC in 2012 after winning The Ultimate Fighter 15, Michael Chiesa spent the bulk of his career fighting at 155 pounds. After moving up to welterweight in 2018, “Maverick” found new life and quickly strung together four wins, earning a spot in the welterweight top-15 rankings. It’s been hard times since then for Chiesa, who’s dropped his past two fights and hasn’t fought in almost two years. This Saturday, he has the chance to reassert himself as a problem at 170 pounds and remind fans that he’s more than just an analyst on the desk.

In his five years in the UFC, Kevin Holland has fought 18 times already – at both welterweight and middleweight – and competed in five bouts since Chiesa previously stepped into the cage. One of the more popular and active fighters in the UFC, Holland is never one to turn down a fight, and so when the opportunity came to welcome a top-15 welterweight back into the limelight, the man UFC President Dana White dubbed “Big Mouth” jumped at the chance.

