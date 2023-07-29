UFC 291 live blog: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

This is the UFC 291 live blog for Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, the main card lightweight fight on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

One of the greatest lightweights of all time, Tony Ferguson is a long way away from the halcyon days when he put together an incredible 12-fight winning streak and claimed an interim UFC title. Over the past three years, “El Cucuy” has looked a shell of his former self, dropping five in a row, and many wonder if the 39 year old should hang up the gloves. If Ferguson can’t pull off the upset on Saturday, those calls will only increase.

The definition of a hard-nosed veteran, Bobby Green has been a mainstay of the UFC’s lightweight division for a decade. In recent years, “King” began making a run toward the division’s top-15, putting together several solid wins but falling short against the best that 155 has to offer. On Saturday, he has the chance to beat a legend of the game and prove he deserves another shot at the top of the table.

Check out the UFC 291 live blog below.