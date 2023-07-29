UFC 291 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

This is the UFC 291 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, the featured heavyweight fight on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

A two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis has fallen on hard times recently, dropping three fights in a row, all by stoppage. At 38, the question for “The Black Beast” now is how much does he have left in the tank? He is hoping to prove he still has plenty, and given how popular the Texas native is with fans, a big win tonight will go a long way toward putting him back into the mix at heavyweight.

A UFC veteran since 2014, Marcos Rogerio de Lima has struggled to make much of an impact in the the promotion. Starting out at light heavyweight, he put together a 4-3 record before deciding to move up. That decision appears to have paid off, as “Pezao” has put together a 6-3 record since moving to heavyweight, including a 4-1 run in his past five fights. This is Rogerio de Lima’s chance to jump into the UFC’s top-15 and finally start making moves up the ladder.

