UFC 291 live blog: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

This is the UFC 291 live blog for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, the light heavyweight co-main event on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

A former UFC champion, Jan Blachowicz nearly added a second title defense to his sterling resume in December when he fought to a split draw against Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant 205-pound title. With the belt once again vacated due to injury, Blachowicz once again finds himself on the short list for a title shot, meaning a win tonight could put the “Legendary Polish Power” right back in line.

One of the most decorated kickboxers to ever transition to MMA, Alex Pereira proved he’s more than just a kickboxer by claiming the UFC middleweight title in just his eighth professional fight, knocking out longtime rival Israel Adesanya. After Adesanya got his revenge in their rematch in April though, Pereira decided that the cut to 185 was simply too much and set his sights on a new challenge. Now, “Poatan” is jumping right into the deep end with the hopes that a win will propel him into another quick title shot.

Check out the UFC 291 co-main event live blog below.