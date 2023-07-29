UFC 291 video: Gabriel Bonfim makes quick work of Trevin Giles with nasty guillotine choke in just 73 seconds

Gabriel Bonfim continued his reign of terror with a perfect finishing rate in his career after making quick work of Trevin Giles in the featured prelim at UFC 291.

The Brazilian prospect, who holds a perfect 15-0 record, only needed a single takedown and an ill fated attempt from Giles to get up again to snatch a nasty guillotine choke early in the opening round. As soon as the submission was locked on, Bonfim fell to his back, tightened his grip and Giles had no choice but to tap out with the end coming at just 1:13 in the opening round.

SLICK SUBMISSION FROM BONFIM #UFC291 is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/jIaAQnPaIH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2023

Bonfim has now won back-to-back fights in the UFC while putting both of his opponents away via submission in the opening round while spending less than three minutes total time in the octagon.

“I was expecting this,” Bonfim said after his latest win. “I’ve been working every day to be the champion in this division and I will be the champion in this division. I got him, there was no way he was getting out. The neck, I’ll get anybody. I’m here to ask for a ranked guy. Neil Magny, I’m ready for you.”

Prior to his callout, Bonfim was immediately off to a fast start as he came charging out of the corner throwing strikes at Giles, who was attempting to fire back with him while also looking to close the distance to slow the pace.

While his striking was on point, Bonfim eventually decided to look for the body lock, which allowed him to pick up Giles and toss him down to the ground. Before long, Bonfim was advancing his position but he gave Giles just enough room that he attempted to spring back to his feet.

That allowed Bonfim the opening he needed to grab onto his patented guillotine choke submission and there was no escape for Giles.

Based on his first two fights in the promotion, Bonfim already looks like a future contender at welterweight and obviously he’s aiming for that level of competition with hopes that he’ll lure Magny into a showdown following his win at UFC 291.