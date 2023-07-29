UFC 291 video: Uros Medic blasts Matthew Semelsberger with spinning backfist to score third-round finish

Uros Medic had some dicey moments early but he came back late with a spectacular spinning backfist that put Matthew Semelsberger down and out on the UFC 291 early prelims.

The finish came after Medic blasted Semelsberger with a lightning quick left-right combination that clearly rattled the Maryland native. Realizing his opponent was hurt and backing up, Medic rushed forward and uncorked his spinning backfist, which actually clubbed Semelsberger with a forearm before sending him crashing to the canvas.

Uros Medic brought the spin move ️ #UFC291 is LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sWsJaPFD5f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2023

Medic followed up with a few more punches as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at 2:36 in the third round.

Earlier in the fight, Medic had to endure some struggles of his own after Semelsberger put him down with a huge right hand of his own that looked like it might lead to a fighting. Despite his coaches urging him to stand back up again, Semelberger stayed on the ground with Medic as he attempted to land punches from the top position.

That strategy backfired after Medic threw an upkick that clipped Semelsberger during a scramble and opened up a small cut on his cheek.

From there, Medic started concentrating on his kicking game on the feet while trying to avoid getting drawn into a brawl with Semelsberger. The technical game plan paid off with Medic started to connect with better accuracy while Semelsberger was beginning to slow down.

It wasn’t until the third round when Medic launched that perfectly timed combination that snapped Semelsberger’s head back and led to the spinning backfist, which resulted in the finish.

With the win, Medic moves to 3-1 in the UFC while also picking up his first victory at welterweight in the promotion after previously competing at 155 pounds inside the octagon.