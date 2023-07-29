Watch Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 291, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 took place July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-9) faced off against octagon veteran Bobby Green (30-14-1, 1 NC) on the night’s main card, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Round 1: Green out in southpaw, Ferguson comes out in orthodox and immediately switches stances twice. He’s going to mix it up.

Green has hands down and is in the center. Bouncing from both me. Real awkward angles and movement from both guys. Green lands a good left hand. Ferguson almost pivots himself into a punch. In space and Ferguson goes for a blast double. Green stays up but Ferguson gets him to the fence and he’s on the back. Green fends it off and breaks to space.

Lots of motion from both men, feints and footwork. Green trying to get combos landing, Ferguson mixing it up, but nothing major has hit for either 2 minutes in.

Ferguson lands a piercing jab as Green lunges in. Ferguson trying to march Green down. Not a super high pace here. Green lands a combo that bloodies the nose. Ferguson drops Green!

Green is up and okay, so might have just caught him off-balance with a good right hand but it sat him down. Ferguson steps in but isn’t rushing. Green swings back and then pokes Ferguson in the eye and we have a break in the action.

The replay shows that eye poke was rough. The crowd is chanting for Ferguson. He takes his time but eventually shakes it off. I’m not sure he’s fully back, but Ferguson wants to get back after it. He’s got that dog in him. And we resume, no points taken.

Back in the center and Green starts talking to him. Lands a head kick that Ferguson eats. Exchanging straights in the middle, Green has taken the initiative. But Ferguson lands a nice counter right hand as Green steps in. Green appears to have made some reads though as he lands a pair of right hands.

Ferguson is so damn awkward, he makes a weird picot and lands off it. Ferguson now lunging in with shots but coming up with air. Green missing a lot too. He does land a nice body kick though.

Ferguson pressuring now behind that shifty style and he lands a right. Green pivots him and now Green is talking and showboating. Green lands a couple of good combos as he seems to have found Ferguson’s rhythm just before the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Green.

Round 2: Ferguson started well but Green seems to have figured out the weird movement and he started intercepting Ferguson much better at the end of the round. He’s pairing punches well. Ferguson needs to adjust.

Feints to start the round and Ferguson dives on an ankle pick that Green shucks off. Green with some rear-hand leads that Ferguson can’t counter. He’s definitely the slower fighter. Age is rude.

Ferguson goes for an Imanari roll that misses and Green ends up on top. Green landing some big shots while Ferguson goes for a triangle. Green is aware of it and he keeps pounding big punches. Green’s corner is telling him to stand up but he ignores it and goes into the guard.

Ferguson trying to get his legs involved but Green passes to side control and then stands up. But he’s right back on top with big shots. Ferguson is against the cage and his legs are up, allowing Green to stack and punish. This is not good from Ferguson.

Back into guard and Green is sitting back, chipping away. Ferguson isn’t offering much real offense from his back now, just loose motion. And he’s eating some BIG punches from Green. A big elbow from the top opens up Ferguson. He closes guard and tries to land his own. Green stands up and invites Ferguson back to his feet with 90 seconds.

Big right land for Green who is breathing deeply. Green is also cut open, I think from an elbow. Ferguson. wearing it a little but he keeps pressuring. Ferguson can’t find the range now and Green is picking him apart as he moves around the cage. Green’s jab is intercepting and some right hands as well. Ferguson still gutting it out and gets in a combo before the horn.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Green, 20-18 Green overall.

Round 3: It’s entirely possible that Ferguson won the first round so we could be all tied up heading into the final frame.

Green holding the center to start. He looks good and lands a big right to start the round. Then a body kick. Ferguson pressuring in and sticks a jab. He’s still got some bounce.

Body shot from Green. Big right hand over the top. Ferguson’s offense isn’t coming and he needs it. Just light jabs from Ferguson. And he eats a counter left when he charges in. Green tags the body again for good measure.

Ferguson simply doesn’t have it anymore. He can’t pull the trigger and Green has him confused. Ferguson is getting Green backed up but whenever he commits to an attack, Green tags him. Green has the range and his reads.

Ferguson finally lands a power shot, a right hand, but it’s not enough. Green touches him with a jab and then a 1-2. And another. The 1-2 is tagging Ferguson repeatedly. The rear left hand keeps finding his chin.

Ferguson upping the pressure with 2 minutes left, and he starts chopping at the legs. Needed that a little earlier I think. But he’s stepping on the gas. And he gets smashed with a right hand while throwing a kick that sits him down. Ferguson up and pressuring right away though and he lands a nice right hand that has Green moving away.

Ferguson’s bleeding freely from the nose and Green tags him again. They collide and Green tries to grab the back. Ferguson goes for a weak leglock roll and now Green is on top in half guard. Short time and Green gets on top and he has an arm-triangle choke!!

Oh my god that’s in deep! Ferguson is trying to fend it off! 10 seconds and he’s kicking his legs but that’s so deep! And he goes out! Green gets the finish with seconds remaining!!!! WOW

Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:54 of Round 3.