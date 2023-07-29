The Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje full fight video showcases the memorable first encounter between these two UFC lightweight stars.

At UFC on FOX 29, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje put on a Fight of the Night performance in the main event. Poirier won the contest via fourth-round TKO at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on April 14, 2018.

Poirier and Gaethje will clash again more than five years later Saturday night in the main event of UFC 291 - and a belt will be on the line. The BMF title, previously won by retired UFC star Jorge Masvidal, will be up for grabs at the Delta Center. Masvidal is expected to award the winner the belt at the conclusion of the fight.

Poirier has won 13 post-fight bonuses during his career, including a Fight of the Night performance in a win against Michael Chandler in his last trip to the Octagon at UFC 281. Meanwhile, Gaethje has racked up nine post-fight bonuses, including a Fight of the Night performance in his last outing in a win against Rafel Fiziev at UFC 286.