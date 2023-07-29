 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 291 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘A scary Justin Gaethje’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the final episode of UFC 291 Embedded, the fighters cut their final pounds and square off for the final time.

