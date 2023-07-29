Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford start time, ring walks, TV schedule

The Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford start time, rings walks, and TV schedule for the Spence vs. Crawford event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is below.

The Spence vs. Crawford fight card airs on pay-pay-view and kicks off with a three-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on PPV.com, headlined by a lightweight matchup between Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera for the WBC Silver and vacant WBO Latino lightweight title.

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago

Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez

The much-anticipated Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford main event then begins, with ring walks expected to take place around 11 p.m. ET.

The 33-year-old Spence is the WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion, while the 35-year-old Crawford is the WBO welterweight champion. Both men are undefeated, with Spence holding a professional record of 28-0 (22 KOs) and Crawford sitting at 39-0 (30 KOs).

That fight airs on PPV.com for a price tag of $84.99.