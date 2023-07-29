 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 291 start time, TV schedule for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 291: Press Conference
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje pose with inaugural BMF champ Jorge Masvidal ahead of UFC 291.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC 291 start time and TV schedule for the Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a two-fight early preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight fight between Matthew Semelsberger and Uros Medic.

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

The prelims then switch over to ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A welterweight contest between Gabriel Bonfim and Trevin Giles headlines this portion of the card.

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a much-anticipated lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. Former UFC champs Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira meet in the co-main event.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

