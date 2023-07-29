UFC 291 start time, TV schedule for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

The UFC 291 start time and TV schedule for the Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a two-fight early preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight fight between Matthew Semelsberger and Uros Medic.
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira
The prelims then switch over to ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A welterweight contest between Gabriel Bonfim and Trevin Giles headlines this portion of the card.
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers
The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a much-anticipated lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. Former UFC champs Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira meet in the co-main event.
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
