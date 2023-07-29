Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 Results: Pitbull vs. de Souza

MMA Fighting has Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 results for Saturday night’s card headlined by Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza, which takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In the main event, Pitbull and de Souza will compete in a five-round quarterfinal bout for the Bellator lightweight grand prix at a contract weight of 161 pounds. De Souza steps in for A.J. McKee, who was forced to withdraw from the original headliner due to a staph infection. The winner will go on to face Alexander Shabily in the next round.

In the co-main event, Kyoji Horaguchi will face Makoto Shinryu for the inaugural Bellator flyweight title.

Check out Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 11 p.m. ET)

Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza - lightweight grand prix quarterfinal bout

Kyoji Horaguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu - flyweight title fight

Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Arteaga

Danny Sabatello vs. Magomed Magomedov

Lorenz Larkin vs. Andrey Koreshkov