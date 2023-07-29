MMA Fighting has Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

The main event is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET on PPV.com pay-per-view. Check out our Spence vs. Crawford results page to find out what happened on the undercard. Errol Spence and Terence Crawford will square off the undisputed welterweight title.

Errol Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) is the current WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. He hasn’t fought since a knockout win over Yordenis Ugas on April 16, 2022.

Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 knockouts) is the current WBO welterweight champion. He defeated David Avanesyan via sixth-round knockout in his last outing this past December.

Check out the Spence vs. Crawford live blog below.

Related Get Latest Boxing Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Related Get Latest Boxing Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: