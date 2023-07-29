UFC 291 Results: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 291 results for the Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and more from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday night.

In the main event, Dustin Poirier will rematch Justin Gaethje in a much-anticipated clash for the BMF title. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO at UFC on FOX 29 on April 14, 2018 in their previous meeting.

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz will welcome former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 291 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira