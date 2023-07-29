 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Holland names Diaz brothers, Jorge Masvidal as top 3 BMFs

By MMA Fighting Newswire
SALT LAKE CITY — UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland previews his UFC 291 matchup with Michael Chiesa at Saturday’s pay-per-view event. “Trailblazer” discusses asking for the fight with Chiesa, thinking throughout his training camp that Chiesa would pull out of the fight, why he believes the top three BMFs are Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal, a potential future bout with Jack Della Maddalena, the ongoing rivalry between Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry, and more.

