UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 291 event, which takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main event features a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between former interim champs Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Shaheen Al-Shatti, to watch along with UFC 291 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz looks to punch his ticket to another title shot as he faces Alex Pereira in the former middleweight champ’s 205-pound debut inside the octagon.

UFC 291 alsos feature a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima, along with a lightweight contest between former interim champ Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Kicking off the main card is the return of Michael Chiesa in his first bout since November 2021 as he takes on the always-entertaining Kevin Holland.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 291 watch party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.