Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn set for UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 7

A lightweight matchup pitting Drew Dober against Ricky Glenn is set for the UFC’s Fight Night event on Oct. 7 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the matchup with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin on Friday.

Dober (26-12, 1 NC) looks to rebound after seeing a three-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Matt Frevola via first-round TKO this past May at UFC 288. Prior to that, the 34-year-old veteran picked up a trio of exciting knockout victories over Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves, and Bobby Green, the latter two of which won UFC post-fight bonuses.

Glenn (22-7-2) also looks to rebound after suffering a first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Christos Giagos this past April. The 34-year-old former WSOF champion has fought to mixed results since moving back up to lightweight in 2021, also knocking out Joaquim Silva in 37 seconds and scrapping to a majority draw with Grant Dawson.

A main event for the UFC’s Fight Night event on Oct. 7 has yet to be announced.