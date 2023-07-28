Video: Caleb Plant hits Jermall Charlo in the face in wild scene after Spence vs. Crawford weigh-ins; Conor McGregor reacts

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford aren’t the only boxers in Las Vegas whose tensions are running high.

In a new video captured backstage at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday afternoon following the Spence vs. Crawford ceremonial weigh-ins, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant can be seen smacking WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo clean in the face, igniting a near-brawl between the two fighters and their entourages.

That video can be watched below.

‼️ Caleb Plant HITS Jermall Charlo in an altercation backstage at the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in…



pic.twitter.com/59b2efTkhY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 28, 2023

A 168-pound fighter, Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) has not competed since losing a unanimous decision to David Benavidez for the WBC interim super middleweight title this past March.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) fights at 160 pounds but was expected to move up in weight to challenge Canelo Alvarez. That fight ultimately failed to come to fruition, however, and Charlo’s twin brother Jermell is instead set to face Canelo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

Jermall Charlo last competed in June 2021, claiming a unanimous decision over Juan Macias Montiel to retain the WBC middleweight title.

Plant’s backstage shot at Charlo drew a swift reaction from former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, whose tweet can be read below.

Get right back here this second Sir, you’re going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked and let’s him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a fuckin’ hope https://t.co/dlSduJIsLg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 29, 2023