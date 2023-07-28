Dustin Poirier promises ‘blood and guts’ after final UFC 291 faceoff with Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje didn’t mince words in their final UFC 291 faceoff.

The two former UFC interim lightweight champions are set to collide Saturday in a much-anticipated rematch for the vacant BMF title in the main event of UFC 291. After tipping the scales at Friday morning’s official weigh-ins at 155 and 156 pounds, respectively, Poirier and Gaethje shared a respectful final staredown at ceremonial weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

Both men then explained what UFC 291 means to them.

“It means everything,” Poirier said. “Look, I’m ready for war and I’ll see you in the trenches tomorrow. Thank you Salt Lake for coming, I had a great week here. I’m going to leave it all out there, I promise you. Blood and guts. Let’s go.”

“It means everything,” Gaethje echoed. “A chance at redemption. I can’t wait to blow the roof off this place. Let’s go.”

Poirier and Gaethje fought once before in April 2018, with Poirier defeating Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in a back-and-forth brawl that captured 2018’s Fight of the Year honors.

Each man has since gone 6-2 over eight appearances, won the interim lightweight belt, and fallen short in two title opportunities against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) defeated Michael Chandler via third-round submission in his most recent contest in November 2022 at UFC 281, while Gaethje (24-4) took a majority decision over Rafael Fiziev this past March at UFC 286. Both bouts took Fight of the Night honors.

