Spence vs. Crawford weigh-in results: Errol Spence, Terence Crawford on point for undisputed title clash

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are one sleep away from one of the most anticipated fights on the boxing calendar.

The two welterweight champions made Friday in Las Vegas, with Spence tipping the scales at 147 pounds and Crawford coming in at 146.75, rendering their main-event bout official.

Spence and Crawford are set to collide in a long-awaited matchup Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner will be the first undisputed welterweight champion of boxing’s four-belt era.

Spence, 33, is the WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion.

Crawford, 35, is the WBO welterweight champion.

“We’re about to make history. The better man’s going to win tomorrow,” Crawford said Friday.

“When I become undisputed in two world-class weight divisions, it’s going to be great.”

Both men are undefeated heading into the contest, with Spence holding a professional record of 28-0 (22 KOs) and Crawford sitting at 39-0 (30 KOs).

“Now it’s time for me to put on big show come Saturday night,” Spence said.

“I [told Crawford] he needs to thank me for making this happen. Of course I made it happen. Gave him more money. You see we did a coin toss and all that. Like, it’s my name on the front, it’s Spence-Crawford, it ain’t Crawford-Spence, so why I gotta do a toss?”

When asked how they planned to win on Saturday, both Spence and Crawford answered simply that they only needed to be their usual selves to pull out the victory.

